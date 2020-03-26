Janus Henderson Group PLC Has $272.17 Million Holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (NYSE:TSM)

Janus Henderson Group PLC cut its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (NYSE:TSM) by 23.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,684,082 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,427,052 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. were worth $272,167,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Sanders Capital LLC lifted its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 38,690,516 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,509,835,000 after buying an additional 2,882,519 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 27,677,845 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,608,083,000 after buying an additional 392,089 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,774,267 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $916,485,000 after buying an additional 1,486,644 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 15,404,751 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $895,016,000 after buying an additional 1,081,491 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 12,646,655 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $734,771,000 after buying an additional 1,927,102 shares during the period. 19.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. China Renaissance Securities raised Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.00.

Shares of NYSE:TSM opened at $49.00 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. has a twelve month low of $37.18 and a twelve month high of $60.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $53.75 and its 200-day moving average is $53.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $253.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.90, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.94.

Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. (NYSE:TSM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.01. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. had a return on equity of 21.27% and a net margin of 32.28%. The company had revenue of $317.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $303.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.86 earnings per share. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg.’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 19th will be given a dividend of $0.4171 per share. This represents a $1.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.40%. This is a positive change from Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 18th. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.40%.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacturing, selling, packaging, testing, and computer-aided design of integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices. The company manufactures masks and electronic spare parts; researches, develops, designs, manufactures, sells, packages, and tests color filters; and offers customer and engineering support services.

