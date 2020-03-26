Janus Henderson Group PLC Has $232.04 Million Stock Position in Southern Co (NYSE:SO)

Janus Henderson Group PLC lowered its position in shares of Southern Co (NYSE:SO) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,642,768 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 115,629 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned approximately 0.35% of Southern worth $232,040,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in Southern by 49.0% in the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 447 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Southern in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Southern in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Alpha Windward LLC bought a new position in Southern in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Keebeck Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Southern in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.95% of the company’s stock.

In other Southern news, EVP Christopher C. Womack sold 54,966 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.50, for a total value of $3,545,307.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,131 shares in the company, valued at $4,200,949.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.53, for a total transaction of $125,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 66,564 shares in the company, valued at $4,162,246.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 127,827 shares of company stock worth $8,305,763. 0.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SO. Wolfe Research raised shares of Southern from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Cfra lifted their price target on shares of Southern from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on shares of Southern from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Southern from $61.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $63.50 price objective on shares of Southern in a report on Sunday, December 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.35.

Shares of SO opened at $50.14 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $51.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.02, a PEG ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.38. Southern Co has a 1-year low of $41.96 and a 1-year high of $71.10. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

Southern (NYSE:SO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27. The business had revenue of $4.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.27 billion. Southern had a net margin of 22.20% and a return on equity of 10.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Southern Co will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th were issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.95%. Southern’s payout ratio is 79.74%.

About Southern

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

