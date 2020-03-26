Janus Henderson Group PLC Has $228.74 Million Holdings in Parker-Hannifin Corp (NYSE:PH)

Janus Henderson Group PLC decreased its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin Corp (NYSE:PH) by 37.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,111,377 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 668,944 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $228,743,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PH. FMR LLC raised its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 16.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 310,712 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,324,000 after acquiring an additional 43,094 shares in the last quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new position in Parker-Hannifin during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $291,000. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 8,968 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,620,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 77,701 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,034,000 after purchasing an additional 9,794 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Parker-Hannifin by 0.3% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 214,598 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,759,000 after buying an additional 739 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $180.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $233.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Bank of America raised Parker-Hannifin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $185.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a report on Sunday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Parker-Hannifin currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $184.08.

In other news, VP William R. Bowman sold 1,904 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.83, for a total transaction of $397,612.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,382,872.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 1.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PH stock opened at $126.53 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $175.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $189.19. The company has a market capitalization of $14.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.07, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.47. Parker-Hannifin Corp has a 52-week low of $93.00 and a 52-week high of $215.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.38.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.45 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 25.18%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.51 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Parker-Hannifin Corp will post 10.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th were paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 6th. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is currently 29.70%.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment provides static and dynamic sealing devices; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of industrial and mobile machinery and equipment; and critical flow components for process instrumentation, healthcare, and ultra-high-purity applications, as well as components for use in refrigeration and air conditioning systems, and in fluid control applications for processing, fuel dispensing, beverage dispensing, and mobile emissions.

