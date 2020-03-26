Janus Henderson Group PLC Has $218.92 Million Holdings in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Janus Henderson Group PLC lessened its holdings in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) by 34.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 183,762 shares of the company’s stock after selling 96,291 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $218,922,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of AZO. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new position in shares of AutoZone in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AutoZone by 42.3% in the 4th quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 37 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of AutoZone during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of AutoZone during the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in shares of AutoZone during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Institutional investors own 91.79% of the company’s stock.

Get AutoZone alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on AZO shares. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of AutoZone in a report on Thursday, December 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on AutoZone from $1,310.00 to $1,259.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $1,415.00 price target (up from $1,225.00) on shares of AutoZone in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on AutoZone from $1,175.00 to $1,000.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on AutoZone from $1,425.00 to $1,325.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,232.29.

In other AutoZone news, Director Michael M. Calbert acquired 2,000 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $886.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,772,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $739,810. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AutoZone stock opened at $844.43 on Thursday. AutoZone, Inc. has a 52-week low of $684.91 and a 52-week high of $1,274.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1,005.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,112.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.94, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.58.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The company reported $12.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.75 by $0.64. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 95.47% and a net margin of 13.42%. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $11.49 earnings per share. AutoZone’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that AutoZone, Inc. will post 65.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About AutoZone

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, carburetors, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps.

Featured Article: Earnings Per Share (EPS) Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO).

Receive News & Ratings for AutoZone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoZone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.