Janus Henderson Group PLC Has $190.07 Million Stock Position in Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR)

Janus Henderson Group PLC decreased its position in shares of Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,729,050 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 7,445 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Bruker were worth $190,070,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in Bruker during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Bruker during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in Bruker by 202.6% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,413 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 946 shares during the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Bruker during the fourth quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Bruker during the fourth quarter valued at about $72,000. 69.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on BRKR shares. Citigroup cut their target price on Bruker from $52.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 20th. Barclays upgraded Bruker from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $52.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday. BidaskClub lowered Bruker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on Bruker in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Bruker from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.46.

Shares of NASDAQ BRKR opened at $36.55 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The business’s 50 day moving average is $44.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.06. The company has a market cap of $5.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.48. Bruker Co. has a 12 month low of $31.18 and a 12 month high of $54.49.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 9th were given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 6th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.44%. Bruker’s dividend payout ratio is 11.43%.

Bruker Company Profile

Bruker Corporation manufactures and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Bruker Scientific Instruments, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies. It offers life science tools based on magnetic resonance technology; life science mass spectrometry and ion mobility spectrometry solutions; infrared spectroscopy and radiological/nuclear detectors for chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosive detection in emergency response, homeland security, and defense applications; and research, analytical, and process analysis instruments and solutions based on infrared and Raman molecular spectroscopy technologies.

