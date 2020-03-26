Janus Henderson Group PLC Has $182.42 Million Stock Position in Apollo Global Management LLC (NYSE:APO)

Janus Henderson Group PLC decreased its position in shares of Apollo Global Management LLC (NYSE:APO) by 12.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,823,438 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 537,492 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned 1.72% of Apollo Global Management worth $182,416,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 46.5% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 588,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,613,000 after buying an additional 186,658 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC raised its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 4.5% during the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 15,783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $597,000 after buying an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Apollo Global Management during the third quarter valued at about $14,841,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management in the third quarter worth about $435,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 283.6% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 119,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,545,000 after purchasing an additional 88,233 shares during the period. 69.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:APO opened at $34.69 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Apollo Global Management LLC has a twelve month low of $19.46 and a twelve month high of $52.67. The company has a market cap of $6.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.61. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $40.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.92.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $448.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $425.11 million. Apollo Global Management had a net margin of 31.68% and a return on equity of 47.22%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.01) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Apollo Global Management LLC will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th were paid a dividend of $0.89 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 10th. This is a positive change from Apollo Global Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.26%. Apollo Global Management’s payout ratio is currently 131.37%.

In other Apollo Global Management news, Director Michael E. Ducey bought 2,185 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $26.99 per share, with a total value of $58,973.15. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Tiger Global Management Llc sold 3,750,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.06, for a total value of $183,975,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,150,237 shares of company stock worth $246,584,439. 46.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on APO. Bank of America downgraded Apollo Global Management from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $47.00 to $39.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded Apollo Global Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.57.

Apollo Global Management, LLC is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to endowment and sovereign wealth funds, as well as other institutional and individual investors. It manages client focused portfolios. The firm launches and manages hedge funds for its clients.

