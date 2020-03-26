Janus Henderson Group PLC Grows Stock Holdings in Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC)

Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,380,273 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 12,048 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned about 0.08% of Wells Fargo & Co worth $181,847,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bath Savings Trust Co raised its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 4,783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC now owns 8,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $456,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advisory Group raised its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Financial Advisory Group now owns 5,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. LVW Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 76,402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,110,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Omnia Family Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Omnia Family Wealth LLC now owns 7,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $399,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. 76.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on WFC. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Wells Fargo & Co from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Robert W. Baird raised Wells Fargo & Co from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Atlantic Securities raised Wells Fargo & Co from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Cfra upgraded Wells Fargo & Co from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Wells Fargo & Co from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.42.

In other news, CEO Charles W. Scharf purchased 173,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $28.69 per share, with a total value of $4,963,370.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 176,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,075,720.04. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Charles H. Noski purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $29.53 per share, for a total transaction of $590,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 74 shares in the company, valued at $2,185.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Wells Fargo & Co stock opened at $28.97 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $39.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.49. Wells Fargo & Co has a 1-year low of $25.10 and a 1-year high of $54.75. The company has a market cap of $118.27 billion, a PE ratio of 7.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $19.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.11 billion. Wells Fargo & Co had a return on equity of 12.11% and a net margin of 18.81%. The company’s revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.21 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Co will post 3.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th were issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.04%. Wells Fargo & Co’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.58%.

Wells Fargo & Co Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management. The company also engages in the wholesale banking, mortgage banking, consumer finance, equipment leasing, agricultural finance, commercial finance, securities brokerage and investment banking, computer and data processing, trust, investment advisory, mortgage-backed securities, and venture capital investment services.

