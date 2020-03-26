Janus Henderson Group PLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Wayfair Inc (NYSE:W)

Janus Henderson Group PLC reduced its position in Wayfair Inc (NYSE:W) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,285,189 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,217 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned 2.45% of Wayfair worth $206,513,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of W. Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Wayfair in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,171,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in Wayfair in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,442,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Wayfair by 2.3% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 105,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,787,000 after acquiring an additional 2,353 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in Wayfair by 51.2% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 28,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,233,000 after acquiring an additional 9,768 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Transform Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Wayfair by 44.9% in the fourth quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 3,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. 85.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:W opened at $51.33 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $64.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.06. The firm has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.82 and a beta of 2.03. Wayfair Inc has a one year low of $21.70 and a one year high of $166.40.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 28th. The company reported ($2.80) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($3.42) by $0.62. The company had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.53 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.12) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Wayfair Inc will post -13.08 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Michael D. Fleisher sold 4,726 shares of Wayfair stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.17, for a total value of $501,759.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 156,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,615,074.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider James R. Miller sold 1,651 shares of Wayfair stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.85, for a total value of $151,644.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 17,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,649,534.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,018,290 shares of company stock valued at $24,728,376. 33.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Wayfair from $96.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Berenberg Bank lowered their target price on shares of Wayfair from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Wayfair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Wayfair from $145.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Wayfair in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.83.

About Wayfair

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It provides approximately 14 million products for the home sector under various brands. The company offers selection of furniture, décor, decorative accents, housewares, seasonal décor, and other home goods through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold.

