Janus Henderson Group PLC Decreases Holdings in RealPage Inc (NASDAQ:RP)

Janus Henderson Group PLC cut its holdings in shares of RealPage Inc (NASDAQ:RP) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,464,626 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 142,860 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned approximately 4.71% of RealPage worth $239,974,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of RealPage by 1,500.0% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 736 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. Covington Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of RealPage during the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new stake in RealPage in the 4th quarter worth about $74,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its holdings in RealPage by 465.3% in the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,628 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 1,340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in RealPage in the 4th quarter worth about $210,000. 92.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $74.00 price objective (up previously from $67.00) on shares of RealPage in a report on Friday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered RealPage from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. ValuEngine raised RealPage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. DA Davidson lowered RealPage from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $66.00 in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on RealPage from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.88.

In other news, EVP David G. Monk sold 62,829 shares of RealPage stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.65, for a total transaction of $3,370,775.85. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 219,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,796,883.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Stephen T. Winn sold 27,246 shares of RealPage stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.57, for a total value of $1,486,814.22. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,210,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,077,339.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 615,530 shares of company stock valued at $35,802,703. 17.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ RP opened at $52.07 on Thursday. RealPage Inc has a 52 week low of $36.91 and a 52 week high of $65.92. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company has a market cap of $4.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.36 and a beta of 0.84.

RealPage (NASDAQ:RP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The software maker reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.01. RealPage had a return on equity of 10.14% and a net margin of 5.89%. The business had revenue of $254.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $251.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that RealPage Inc will post 1.33 EPS for the current year.

RealPage, Inc provides software and data analytics for the real estate industry in the United States. It offers OneSite, a property management solution for multi-family, affordable property, rural housing, military housing, senior and student living, and commercial property types; and Propertyware, an on demand property management system for single-family properties, and small and centrally managed multifamily properties.

