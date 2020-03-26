Janus Henderson Group PLC Cuts Position in Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY)

Janus Henderson Group PLC decreased its position in Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,958,456 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 18,136 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Ryanair were worth $259,190,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RYAAY. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in shares of Ryanair by 27.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 625 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Ryanair by 42.4% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 756 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its position in shares of Ryanair by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 4,545 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $398,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Ryanair by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,035 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $435,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the period. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ryanair during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. 43.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of RYAAY stock opened at $61.00 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $75.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.64. The company has a market cap of $12.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.82, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.02. Ryanair Holdings plc has a 12 month low of $44.44 and a 12 month high of $96.79.

Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The transportation company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.78. The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. Ryanair had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 18.64%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ryanair Holdings plc will post 5.02 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub lowered Ryanair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 21st. ValuEngine raised Ryanair from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Morgan Stanley raised Ryanair from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. HSBC raised Ryanair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised Ryanair from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.67.

Ryanair Profile

Ryanair Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled-passenger airline services in Ireland, the United Kingdom, and Other European countries. The company is also involved in the provision of various ancillary services, such as non-flight scheduled services and Internet-related services; in-flight sale of beverages, food, and merchandise; and marketing accommodation services, holidays, car hire, and travel insurance through its Website.

