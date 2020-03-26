Janus Henderson Group PLC Buys 258,349 Shares of IAA (NYSE:IAA)

Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in IAA (NYSE:IAA) by 6.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,485,655 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 258,349 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned approximately 3.36% of IAA worth $211,095,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new stake in IAA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. CNB Bank purchased a new stake in IAA in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in IAA in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new stake in IAA in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in IAA in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on IAA shares. Northcoast Research raised shares of IAA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of IAA from $46.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Stephens decreased their price target on shares of IAA from $53.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Barrington Research raised shares of IAA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of IAA from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. IAA currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.13.

IAA stock opened at $30.58 on Thursday. IAA has a twelve month low of $21.79 and a twelve month high of $51.74. The firm has a market cap of $3.77 billion and a PE ratio of 18.99. The business has a 50 day moving average of $42.12 and a 200 day moving average of $43.47.

IAA (NYSE:IAA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 18th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $355.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $348.11 million. IAA’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that IAA will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

About IAA

IAA, Inc provides salvage vehicle auctions and related services. It offers salvage auction services, such as inbound transportation logistics, inspection, evaluation, salvage recovery, titling, and settlement administrative services. The company's salvage auctions facilitate the remarketing of damaged vehicles designated as total losses by insurance companies, charity donation vehicles, recovered stolen (or theft) vehicles, and low value used vehicles through live and online auctions.

