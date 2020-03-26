Janus Henderson Group PLC Acquires 251,452 Shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:LGND)

Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:LGND) by 16.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,817,474 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 251,452 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned about 10.35% of Ligand Pharmaceuticals worth $189,544,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LGND. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,416,850 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $147,763,000 after buying an additional 80,707 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 528,472 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $55,114,000 after acquiring an additional 81,109 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 27.5% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 170,522 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $17,784,000 after acquiring an additional 36,787 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 155.1% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 100,839 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $10,516,000 after acquiring an additional 61,307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 92,842 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,683,000 after acquiring an additional 12,568 shares in the last quarter.

LGND stock opened at $69.91 on Thursday. Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 12 month low of $57.24 and a 12 month high of $130.50. The company has a current ratio of 66.09, a quick ratio of 65.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $92.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.90. The stock has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 2.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.18.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The biotechnology company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.07. Ligand Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 523.19% and a return on equity of 4.34%. The business had revenue of $27.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.30 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.70 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 54.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

In other Ligand Pharmaceuticals news, COO Matthew W. Foehr sold 7,225 shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $794,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 160,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,706,480. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 8.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. BidaskClub downgraded Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. ValuEngine raised Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 1st. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $237.00 price target on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Argus lowered Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Roth Capital lowered their price target on Ligand Pharmaceuticals from to and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Ligand Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $153.17.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and acquiring technologies that help pharmaceutical companies to discover and develop medicines worldwide. Its commercial programs include Promacta, an oral medicine that increases the number of platelets in the blood; Kyprolis and Evomela, which are used to treat multiple myeloma; Baxdela, a captisol-enabled delafloxacin-IV for the treatment of acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections; Nexterone, a captisol-enabled formulation of amiodarone; Noxafil-IV, a captisol-enabled formulation of posaconazole for IV use; Carnexiv, which is indicated as replacement therapy for oral carbamazepine formulations; bazedoxifene for the treatment of postmenopausal osteoporosis; Aziyo portfolio of commercial pericardial repair and CanGaroo envelope extracellular matrix products; Exemptia for autoimmune diseases; Vivitra for breast cancer; and Bryxta for non-small cell lung cancer.

