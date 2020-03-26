Janus Henderson Group PLC Acquires 118,320 Shares of Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT)

Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,512,747 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 118,320 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned 10.66% of Sensient Technologies worth $298,247,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SXT. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Sensient Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Simplex Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of Sensient Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $187,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Sensient Technologies by 1,000.0% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,300 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Sensient Technologies by 26.4% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,428 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 715 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Sensient Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $237,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.89% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Paul Manning acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $54.85 per share, with a total value of $54,850.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 68,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,744,225.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph Carleone acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $54.85 per share, for a total transaction of $109,700.00. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SXT shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sensient Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. ValuEngine upgraded Sensient Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. TheStreet downgraded Sensient Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Sidoti cut their price target on Sensient Technologies from $68.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.50.

SXT stock opened at $41.90 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $51.23 and a 200-day moving average of $61.19. The company has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.60 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 3.91. Sensient Technologies Co. has a fifty-two week low of $39.68 and a fifty-two week high of $75.21.

Sensient Technologies (NYSE:SXT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 14th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62. The business had revenue of $318.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $307.51 million. Sensient Technologies had a return on equity of 14.10% and a net margin of 6.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Sensient Technologies Co. will post 2.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 4th were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.72%. Sensient Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.70%.

Sensient Technologies

Sensient Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets colors, flavors, and fragrances in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Flavors & Fragrances Group, Color Group, and Asia Pacific Group.

