Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Sells 8,233 Shares of First Defiance Financial (NASDAQ:FDEF)

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of First Defiance Financial (NASDAQ:FDEF) by 11.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,107 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 8,233 shares during the quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc.’s holdings in First Defiance Financial were worth $1,924,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FDEF. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of First Defiance Financial by 347.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,544 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,199 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of First Defiance Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $64,000. Denali Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of First Defiance Financial by 7,935.7% in the fourth quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 4,500 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 4,444 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Defiance Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, Buckley Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Defiance Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $209,000. 68.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Defiance Financial stock opened at $14.20 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $23.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.44. First Defiance Financial has a 52-week low of $10.98 and a 52-week high of $32.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $266.15 million, a P/E ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 1.08.

First Defiance Financial (NASDAQ:FDEF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 20th. The savings and loans company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.66. First Defiance Financial had a return on equity of 12.24% and a net margin of 26.54%. The firm had revenue of $41.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.35 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that First Defiance Financial will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other First Defiance Financial news, CEO Donald P. Hileman sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.39, for a total transaction of $28,390.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.36% of the company’s stock.

FDEF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered First Defiance Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet lowered First Defiance Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. ValuEngine upgraded First Defiance Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered First Defiance Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.00.

About First Defiance Financial

First Defiance Financial Corp. operates as a unitary thrift holding company that provides community-based financial services in northwest Ohio, northeast Indiana, and southeastern Michigan. It offers checking accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, term certificate accounts, demand deposits, and certificates of deposits, as well as certificate of deposit account registry service; and commercial real estate, commercial, consumer finance, 1-4 family residential real estate, construction, and home equity and improvement loans.

