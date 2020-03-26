Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Purchases 1,191 Shares of Duke Realty Corp (NYSE:DRE)

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its position in Duke Realty Corp (NYSE:DRE) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,901 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,191 shares during the quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc.’s holdings in Duke Realty were worth $2,007,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Spirit of America Management Corp NY purchased a new stake in shares of Duke Realty during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Duke Realty by 169.5% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,070 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Duke Realty by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,608 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Duke Realty by 33.1% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,904 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 970 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crabel Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Duke Realty during the 4th quarter worth $184,000. 95.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DRE opened at $28.52 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $33.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.39. Duke Realty Corp has a fifty-two week low of $25.19 and a fifty-two week high of $38.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.69 billion, a PE ratio of 24.38, a PEG ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.10. Duke Realty had a net margin of 44.05% and a return on equity of 8.80%. The firm had revenue of $217.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $216.62 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.18 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Duke Realty Corp will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.235 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. Duke Realty’s payout ratio is 65.28%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Duke Realty from $31.50 to $33.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Duke Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, BTIG Research cut shares of Duke Realty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.92.

Duke Realty Corporation owns and operates approximately 153 million rentable square feet of industrial assets in 20 major logistics markets. Duke Realty Corporation is publicly traded on the NYSE under the symbol DRE and is listed on the S&P 500 Index.

