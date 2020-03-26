Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Has $1.97 Million Stake in PRA Health Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:PRAH)

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in PRA Health Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:PRAH) by 72.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,680 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 45,457 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc.’s holdings in PRA Health Sciences were worth $1,965,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in PRA Health Sciences by 174.3% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,705,678 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $189,586,000 after buying an additional 1,083,837 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of PRA Health Sciences by 1.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,437,580 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $142,651,000 after buying an additional 26,075 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of PRA Health Sciences by 27,132.6% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,002,978 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $99,526,000 after buying an additional 999,295 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of PRA Health Sciences by 66.4% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 760,496 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $75,464,000 after purchasing an additional 303,514 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PRA Health Sciences by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 742,384 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $82,515,000 after purchasing an additional 5,118 shares during the last quarter. 99.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on PRAH shares. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of PRA Health Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $130.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, January 10th. SunTrust Banks lowered their target price on shares of PRA Health Sciences from $127.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PRA Health Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $116.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of PRA Health Sciences from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of PRA Health Sciences in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.44.

PRAH opened at $74.19 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.11 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $95.43 and its 200-day moving average is $101.65. PRA Health Sciences Inc has a 52-week low of $58.67 and a 52-week high of $113.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

PRA Health Sciences (NASDAQ:PRAH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The medical research company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.22. PRA Health Sciences had a return on equity of 28.52% and a net margin of 7.93%. The firm had revenue of $800.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $794.91 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.31 EPS. PRA Health Sciences’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that PRA Health Sciences Inc will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PRA Health Sciences Company Profile

PRA Health Sciences, Inc, a contract research organization, provides outsourced clinical development and data solution services to the biotechnology and pharmaceutical industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Clinical Research and Data Solutions. The Clinical Research segment offers product registration services, including clinical trial management, project management, regulatory affairs, therapeutic expertise, clinical operations, data and programming, safety and risk management, biostatistics and medical writing, quality assurance, and late phase services.

