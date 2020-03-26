Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Boosts Stake in FedNat Holding Company (NASDAQ:FNHC)

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its stake in FedNat Holding Company (NASDAQ:FNHC) by 27.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 116,935 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,323 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. owned 0.78% of FedNat worth $1,945,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of FedNat by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 110,459 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,836,000 after acquiring an additional 18,426 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of FedNat by 283.1% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 59,710 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $993,000 after purchasing an additional 44,123 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of FedNat by 71.9% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 15,606 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 6,530 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of FedNat by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 483,830 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $8,046,000 after purchasing an additional 15,996 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Equity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FedNat during the 4th quarter worth about $248,000. 54.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on FNHC. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of FedNat from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. ValuEngine raised shares of FedNat from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th.

Shares of NASDAQ:FNHC opened at $10.92 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. FedNat Holding Company has a 12-month low of $10.07 and a 12-month high of $17.91. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.48. The firm has a market cap of $159.15 million, a PE ratio of 109.20 and a beta of 1.05.

FedNat (NASDAQ:FNHC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The insurance provider reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.11). FedNat had a negative return on equity of 0.15% and a net margin of 0.24%. The business had revenue of $106.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.48 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that FedNat Holding Company will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. FedNat’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -1,200.00%.

FedNat Profile

FedNat Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting, distribution, and claims processing business in the United States. The company is involved in the homeowners, and fire property and casualty insurance; and personal automobile insurance businesses, as well as commercial general liability and federal flood businesses.

