Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) Downgraded by Bank of America to Neutral

Bank of America lowered shares of Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on JACK. Wedbush reissued a buy rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Jack in the Box in a research note on Friday, February 21st. BidaskClub lowered Jack in the Box from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Robert W. Baird lowered Jack in the Box from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 21st. ValuEngine lowered Jack in the Box from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a sell rating and set a $78.00 price objective on shares of Jack in the Box in a research note on Sunday, November 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $80.83.

NASDAQ:JACK opened at $37.49 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $590.66 million, a PE ratio of 14.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 0.34. Jack in the Box has a fifty-two week low of $16.81 and a fifty-two week high of $93.12. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $64.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.67.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The restaurant operator reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $307.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $296.47 million. Jack in the Box had a net margin of 7.06% and a negative return on equity of 15.46%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.35 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Jack in the Box will post 4.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 3rd were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 2nd. Jack in the Box’s payout ratio is 36.78%.

In other Jack in the Box news, Director John P. Gainor, Jr. purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $40.73 per share, with a total value of $81,460.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $190,657.13. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Leonard A. Comma sold 5,960 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.52, for a total value of $509,699.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,470,084.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,225 shares of company stock valued at $2,484,818 in the last ninety days. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Jack in the Box by 794.0% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 23,137 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,875,000 after purchasing an additional 20,549 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Jack in the Box by 87.3% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,506 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. raised its holdings in Jack in the Box by 47.9% in the third quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 13,349 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,216,000 after purchasing an additional 4,324 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Jack in the Box in the third quarter worth $1,281,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Jack in the Box by 1.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 40,215 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,664,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares in the last quarter.

Jack in the Box Company Profile

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants. As of March 19, 2019, it operated and franchised approximately 2,200 Jack in the Box restaurants in 21 states and Guam. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

