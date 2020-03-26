Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) Shares Sold by Hilltop Holdings Inc.

Hilltop Holdings Inc. trimmed its holdings in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) by 15.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,951 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 2,585 shares during the quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Invesco were worth $251,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of IVZ. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco by 37.3% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 49,899 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $894,000 after purchasing an additional 13,566 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco by 506.5% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 181,053 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,255,000 after buying an additional 151,201 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco by 307.2% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 71,314 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,282,000 after buying an additional 53,799 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco by 528.2% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 164,366 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,955,000 after acquiring an additional 138,203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco by 3,982.2% during the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 435,004 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $7,821,000 after acquiring an additional 424,348 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.09% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine raised Invesco from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Invesco in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Invesco from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $22.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Bank of America dropped their price target on Invesco from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Autonomous Res raised Invesco from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.50.

IVZ opened at $8.98 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.22 and a 200-day moving average of $16.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.02, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.53. Invesco Ltd. has a 12-month low of $7.38 and a 12-month high of $22.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The asset manager reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. Invesco had a net margin of 10.20% and a return on equity of 12.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 37.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Invesco Ltd. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 13th were paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.81%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 12th. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.63%.

Invesco Company Profile

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

