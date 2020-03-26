Intertape Polymer Group (OTCMKTS:ITPOF) Rating Increased to Buy at ValuEngine

Intertape Polymer Group (OTCMKTS:ITPOF) was upgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.
Shares of ITPOF stock opened at $5.98 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $293.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.54 and a beta of 1.24. Intertape Polymer Group has a 52 week low of $4.86 and a 52 week high of $14.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.11 and a 200-day moving average of $12.01.
Intertape Polymer Group Company Profile
