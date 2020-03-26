Intertape Polymer Group (OTCMKTS:ITPOF) Rating Increased to Buy at ValuEngine

Intertape Polymer Group (OTCMKTS:ITPOF) was upgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of ITPOF stock opened at $5.98 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $293.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.54 and a beta of 1.24. Intertape Polymer Group has a 52 week low of $4.86 and a 52 week high of $14.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.11 and a 200-day moving average of $12.01.

Intertape Polymer Group Company Profile

Intertape Polymer Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the packaging industry in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It develops, manufactures, and sells various paper and film based pressure sensitive and water activated tapes, polyethylene and specialized polyolefin films, woven coated fabrics, and complementary packaging systems for industrial and retail use.

