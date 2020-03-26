Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ICPT) Stock Position Raised by Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc.

Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its position in Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ICPT) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 70,605 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 383 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Intercept Pharmaceuticals were worth $8,749,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $36,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its position in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 469.6% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 655 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. 78.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Intercept Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Christian Weyer sold 723 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.04, for a total transaction of $67,990.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,560 shares in the company, valued at $1,745,382.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider David A. Ford sold 259 shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.16, for a total value of $30,344.44. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,945 shares in the company, valued at $1,282,316.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,408 shares of company stock worth $385,810 in the last three months. 5.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ICPT stock opened at $62.01 on Thursday. Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc has a twelve month low of $47.57 and a twelve month high of $125.00. The company has a quick ratio of 4.45, a current ratio of 4.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.32. The company has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of -5.69 and a beta of 1.54. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.43.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.99) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.52) by ($0.47). Intercept Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 136.78% and a negative return on equity of 455.79%. The firm had revenue of $71.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.19 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($2.97) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 34.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -11.01 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ICPT. Wells Fargo & Co restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $146.00 target price (up from $120.00) on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $141.00 price objective (up previously from $87.00) on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. BidaskClub downgraded Intercept Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on Intercept Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $146.18.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics to treat progressive non-viral liver diseases. It markets Ocaliva, an farnesoid X receptor agonist approved in the United States, the European Union, and other jurisdictions for the treatment of primary biliary cholangitis (PBC) in combination with ursodeoxycholic acid in adults.

