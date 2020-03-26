Insider Selling: Zscaler Inc (NASDAQ:ZS) Insider Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Zscaler Inc (NASDAQ:ZS) insider Amit Sinha sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.41, for a total transaction of $624,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 124,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,787,020.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Amit Sinha also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 17th, Amit Sinha sold 1,976 shares of Zscaler stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.99, for a total transaction of $80,996.24.

On Friday, January 24th, Amit Sinha sold 101,333 shares of Zscaler stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.63, for a total transaction of $5,941,153.79.

ZS stock opened at $59.13 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.60. The company has a market capitalization of $7.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -118.26 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.72. Zscaler Inc has a 12 month low of $35.00 and a 12 month high of $89.54.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $101.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.90 million. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 17.70% and a negative return on equity of 13.55%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Zscaler Inc will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Zscaler from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 target price (up previously from $50.00) on shares of Zscaler in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Zscaler from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 target price (up previously from $60.00) on shares of Zscaler in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Zscaler in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Zscaler has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.68.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 36.1% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,074,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,978,000 after acquiring an additional 814,832 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 22.3% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,119,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,548,000 after acquiring an additional 386,697 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 858,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,925,000 after acquiring an additional 13,506 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 134.9% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 803,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,382,000 after acquiring an additional 461,621 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 740,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,454,000 after acquiring an additional 30,171 shares during the last quarter. 40.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Zscaler

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company's flagship services include Zscaler Internet Access solution that connect users to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service applications and Internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to internally managed applications, either hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

