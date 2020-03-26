Insider Selling: XPO Logistics Inc (NYSE:XPO) Major Shareholder Sells 566,986 Shares of Stock

XPO Logistics Inc (NYSE:XPO) major shareholder Spruce House Partnership Llc sold 566,986 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.78, for a total transaction of $24,255,661.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Spruce House Partnership Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 18th, Spruce House Partnership Llc sold 663,760 shares of XPO Logistics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.59, for a total transaction of $29,597,058.40.

Shares of XPO opened at $53.49 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 2.37. XPO Logistics Inc has a twelve month low of $38.47 and a twelve month high of $100.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44. The company has a 50 day moving average of $75.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.84.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The transportation company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.11. XPO Logistics had a net margin of 2.44% and a return on equity of 15.91%. The business had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that XPO Logistics Inc will post 4.78 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of XPO Logistics by 46.9% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,054,982 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $243,483,000 after buying an additional 976,052 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of XPO Logistics by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,011,017 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $80,504,000 after buying an additional 35,490 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of XPO Logistics by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,005,465 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $80,136,000 after buying an additional 47,787 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of XPO Logistics during the fourth quarter worth $77,351,000. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of XPO Logistics by 87.9% during the fourth quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 508,322 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $40,513,000 after buying an additional 237,852 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on XPO. Loop Capital upgraded shares of XPO Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Bank of America upgraded shares of XPO Logistics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of XPO Logistics from $90.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of XPO Logistics from $98.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of XPO Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.59.

XPO Logistics, Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, North America, France, the United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. The company's Transportation segment offers freight brokerage services comprising truck brokerage, intermodal, drayage, and expedite services; last mile services, primarily asset-light; density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental less-than-truckload freight services; full truckload services for transactional transportation of packaged goods, high cube products, and bulk goods; logistics services for domestic, cross-border, and international shipments; and managed transportation services.

