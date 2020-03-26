Insider Selling: Allegiance Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:ABTX) Director Sells $24,790.00 in Stock

Allegiance Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:ABTX) Director Roland L. Williams sold 1,000 shares of Allegiance Bancshares stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.79, for a total transaction of $24,790.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 143,060 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,546,457.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of ABTX opened at $24.03 on Thursday. Allegiance Bancshares Inc has a 52-week low of $22.14 and a 52-week high of $38.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $32.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.78. The stock has a market cap of $503.56 million, a PE ratio of 9.69 and a beta of 1.40.

Allegiance Bancshares (NASDAQ:ABTX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The bank reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.06. Allegiance Bancshares had a net margin of 21.50% and a return on equity of 7.66%. The company had revenue of $47.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.60 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Allegiance Bancshares Inc will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 27th. Allegiance Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.56%.

ABTX has been the topic of several recent research reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Allegiance Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. BidaskClub cut shares of Allegiance Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Allegiance Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Allegiance Bancshares from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Allegiance Bancshares by 97.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 706,400 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,561,000 after acquiring an additional 348,888 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Allegiance Bancshares by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 267,021 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,039,000 after acquiring an additional 10,142 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Allegiance Bancshares by 171.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 229,864 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,642,000 after acquiring an additional 145,336 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Allegiance Bancshares by 1,852.3% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 161,105 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,058,000 after acquiring an additional 152,853 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Allegiance Bancshares by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 119,034 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,476,000 after acquiring an additional 952 shares during the last quarter. 51.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Allegiance Bancshares

Allegiance Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Allegiance Bank that provides a range of commercial banking services primarily to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individual customers. It accepts deposit products, including checking accounts, commercial accounts, and savings accounts, as well as other time deposits comprising money market accounts and certificates of deposit.

