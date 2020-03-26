Insider Buying: International Flavors & Fragrances Inc (NYSE:IFF) Major Shareholder Acquires 86,313 Shares of Stock

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc (NYSE:IFF) major shareholder Winder Investment Pte Ltd bought 86,313 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $103.56 per share, for a total transaction of $8,938,574.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Winder Investment Pte Ltd also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 18th, Winder Investment Pte Ltd purchased 116,502 shares of International Flavors & Fragrances stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $103.65 per share, for a total transaction of $12,075,432.30.

On Monday, March 16th, Winder Investment Pte Ltd purchased 104,643 shares of International Flavors & Fragrances stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $101.80 per share, for a total transaction of $10,652,657.40.

On Friday, March 13th, Winder Investment Pte Ltd purchased 84,364 shares of International Flavors & Fragrances stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $104.41 per share, for a total transaction of $8,808,445.24.

On Wednesday, March 11th, Winder Investment Pte Ltd purchased 141,744 shares of International Flavors & Fragrances stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $112.43 per share, for a total transaction of $15,936,277.92.

On Monday, March 9th, Winder Investment Pte Ltd purchased 184,900 shares of International Flavors & Fragrances stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $114.14 per share, for a total transaction of $21,104,486.00.

On Friday, March 6th, Winder Investment Pte Ltd purchased 107,100 shares of International Flavors & Fragrances stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $121.97 per share, for a total transaction of $13,062,987.00.

On Wednesday, March 4th, Winder Investment Pte Ltd purchased 72,900 shares of International Flavors & Fragrances stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $126.19 per share, for a total transaction of $9,199,251.00.

On Wednesday, February 26th, Winder Investment Pte Ltd purchased 102,700 shares of International Flavors & Fragrances stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $124.41 per share, for a total transaction of $12,776,907.00.

On Monday, February 24th, Winder Investment Pte Ltd purchased 97,475 shares of International Flavors & Fragrances stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $127.15 per share, for a total transaction of $12,393,946.25.

On Friday, February 7th, Winder Investment Pte Ltd bought 45,920 shares of International Flavors & Fragrances stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $139.93 per share, with a total value of $6,425,585.60.

IFF opened at $104.57 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $122.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $126.46. The company has a market capitalization of $10.07 billion, a PE ratio of 26.21 and a beta of 0.84. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc has a 1 year low of $92.14 and a 1 year high of $152.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a return on equity of 10.78% and a net margin of 8.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.32 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 26th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.62%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on IFF shares. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $135.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Citigroup downgraded International Flavors & Fragrances from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Barclays reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $119.00 target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $145.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $140.64.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IFF. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 96.4% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 216 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Busey Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.94% of the company’s stock.

About International Flavors & Fragrances

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures flavors and fragrances for use in various consumer products. It operates through three segments: Taste, Scent, and Frutarom. The Taste segment offers flavor compounds primarily to the food and beverage industries for use in consumer products, such as prepared foods, beverages, dairy, food, and sweet products.

