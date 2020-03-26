Insider Buying: Fastly Inc (NYSE:FSLY) Major Shareholder Buys $702,937.20 in Stock

Fastly Inc (NYSE:FSLY) major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc bought 43,715 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.08 per share, with a total value of $702,937.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Abdiel Capital Management, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 12th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc bought 500,000 shares of Fastly stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.24 per share, with a total value of $7,120,000.00.

On Tuesday, March 10th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc bought 316,294 shares of Fastly stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.97 per share, with a total value of $5,367,509.18.

NYSE:FSLY opened at $17.95 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $19.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion and a PE ratio of -25.64. Fastly Inc has a fifty-two week low of $10.63 and a fifty-two week high of $35.25.

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $58.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.14 million. Equities research analysts predict that Fastly Inc will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

FSLY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fastly from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Fastly from to in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Piper Jaffray Companies upgraded shares of Fastly from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Fastly from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.49.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FSLY. State Street Corp acquired a new position in Fastly during the third quarter worth $814,000. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Fastly by 78.3% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 3,382 shares during the last quarter. Tenzing Global Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fastly in the third quarter valued at about $888,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Fastly by 49.8% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 30,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $727,000 after buying an additional 10,072 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC raised its position in shares of Fastly by 89.0% in the third quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 565,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,571,000 after buying an additional 266,271 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.42% of the company’s stock.

