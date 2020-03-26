Insider Buying: Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX) Major Shareholder Acquires 236,157 Shares of Stock

Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX) major shareholder Blackstone Group Inc purchased 236,157 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $20.33 per share, for a total transaction of $4,801,071.81. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Blackstone Group Inc also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Blackstone Group alerts:

On Monday, March 16th, Blackstone Group Inc purchased 610,409 shares of Blackstone Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $26.24 per share, for a total transaction of $16,017,132.16.

On Thursday, March 12th, Blackstone Group Inc purchased 333,965 shares of Blackstone Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $26.02 per share, for a total transaction of $8,689,769.30.

On Tuesday, March 10th, Blackstone Group Inc purchased 327,762 shares of Blackstone Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.78 per share, for a total transaction of $8,449,704.36.

Shares of BX opened at $42.82 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $24.28 billion, a PE ratio of 14.18, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $54.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Blackstone Group LP has a 1 year low of $33.00 and a 1 year high of $64.97.

Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The asset manager reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. Blackstone Group had a return on equity of 13.86% and a net margin of 27.93%. The business’s revenue was up 314.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.02) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Blackstone Group LP will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on BX. Bank of America dropped their price target on Blackstone Group from $52.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Blackstone Group in a report on Sunday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on Blackstone Group from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $53.00 target price on shares of Blackstone Group in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Argus boosted their target price on Blackstone Group from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.20.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of Blackstone Group by 359.8% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 469 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blackstone Group in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Blackstone Group in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blackstone Group in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Vectors Research Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blackstone Group in the third quarter valued at $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.40% of the company’s stock.

About Blackstone Group

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services. The real estate segment specializes in opportunistic, core+ investments as well as debt investment opportunities collateralized by commercial real estate, and stabilized income-oriented commercial real estate across North America, Europe and Asia.

Featured Story: What is the Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.