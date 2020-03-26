Ingersoll-Rand PLC (NYSE:IR) Shares Acquired by Janus Henderson Group PLC

Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of Ingersoll-Rand PLC (NYSE:IR) by 266.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,662,736 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,208,968 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned about 0.70% of Ingersoll-Rand worth $221,010,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Ingersoll-Rand by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,867,714 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,339,015,000 after acquiring an additional 688,390 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ingersoll-Rand by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,474,165 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $860,546,000 after purchasing an additional 320,509 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Ingersoll-Rand by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,161,687 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $553,170,000 after purchasing an additional 226,246 shares during the last quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD acquired a new position in shares of Ingersoll-Rand in the 4th quarter valued at $296,056,000. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc boosted its position in shares of Ingersoll-Rand by 892.0% in the 4th quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 1,252,547 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $166,489,000 after purchasing an additional 1,126,284 shares during the period.

Get Ingersoll-Rand alerts:

In related news, SVP Keith A. Sultana sold 3,743 shares of Ingersoll-Rand stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.07, for a total value of $535,511.01. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,716,124.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Marcia J. Avedon sold 10,000 shares of Ingersoll-Rand stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.21, for a total transaction of $1,372,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 114,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,726,324.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE IR opened at $23.28 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $118.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 1.40. Ingersoll-Rand PLC has a 52-week low of $17.01 and a 52-week high of $38.96.

Ingersoll-Rand (NYSE:IR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12. The business had revenue of $605.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $603.25 million. Ingersoll-Rand had a net margin of 6.49% and a return on equity of 8.86%. On average, analysts predict that Ingersoll-Rand PLC will post 0.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th.

Several analysts have issued reports on IR shares. UBS Group began coverage on Ingersoll-Rand in a report on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Ingersoll-Rand from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Ingersoll-Rand from $30.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Ingersoll-Rand from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ingersoll-Rand from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $138.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ingersoll-Rand has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $119.25.

About Ingersoll-Rand

Ingersoll-Rand Plc designs, manufactures, sells, and services industrial and commercial products. The company operates through Climate and Industrial segments. The Climate segment offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality; industrial refrigeration; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; and water source heat pumps.

Recommended Story: Fibonacci Channel

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ingersoll-Rand PLC (NYSE:IR).

Receive News & Ratings for Ingersoll-Rand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingersoll-Rand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.