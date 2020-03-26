Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Shares Bought by Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc.

Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 13.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 51,836 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,959 shares during the quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $8,295,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITW. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,996,643 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,529,093,000 after acquiring an additional 94,108 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,402,104 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $431,490,000 after buying an additional 9,139 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,637,146 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $294,081,000 after buying an additional 16,072 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,375,351 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $247,054,000 after buying an additional 50,910 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,359,293 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $212,716,000 after buying an additional 23,866 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.01% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on ITW. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $142.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. UBS Group increased their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $168.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $200.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Cfra boosted their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $146.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Illinois Tool Works from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $154.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Monday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Illinois Tool Works currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $157.71.

Shares of ITW stock opened at $143.53 on Thursday. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 12-month low of $115.94 and a 12-month high of $190.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 2.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $168.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $169.22.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.03. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 81.83% and a net margin of 17.87%. The firm had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.83 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 7.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.23%.

About Illinois Tool Works

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

