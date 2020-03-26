IHT Wealth Management LLC Trims Stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

IHT Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,973 shares of the company’s stock after selling 331 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $1,914,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 75,825,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,087,684,000 after buying an additional 4,207,376 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,117,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,051,501,000 after buying an additional 478,779 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 16,720,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,003,927,000 after buying an additional 501,299 shares during the last quarter. Betterment LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 9,625,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,153,587,000 after buying an additional 610,264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TIAA FSB raised its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 4,584,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $549,463,000 after buying an additional 109,823 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Value ETF stock opened at $85.82 on Thursday. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52-week low of $75.55 and a 52-week high of $121.71. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $106.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $113.64.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

