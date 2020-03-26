IHT Wealth Management LLC Sells 64 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

IHT Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,955 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 64 shares during the quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $1,750,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH raised its stake in Costco Wholesale by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 2,786 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $818,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Doyle Wealth Management boosted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 1,904 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $560,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Bernicke Wealth Management Ltd. grew its position in Costco Wholesale by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Bernicke Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 4,567 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,342,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its position in Costco Wholesale by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 285 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bangor Savings Bank raised its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 1,092 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. 70.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 3,850 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.41, for a total value of $1,156,578.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 34,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,388,778.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,448 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.51, for a total value of $443,826.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,346,125.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on COST. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Costco Wholesale from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Nomura upped their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Gordon Haskett upgraded Costco Wholesale from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Friday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $315.42.

COST stock opened at $280.86 on Thursday. Costco Wholesale Co. has a fifty-two week low of $233.05 and a fifty-two week high of $325.26. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $306.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $299.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $125.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.91.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The retailer reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.04. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 23.41% and a net margin of 2.39%. The firm had revenue of $39.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.01 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 8.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

