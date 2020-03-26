IHT Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,783 Shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

IHT Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,330 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,783 shares during the quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF were worth $1,562,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Psagot Investment House Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. BigSur Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Corbenic Partners LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Security National Trust Co. bought a new stake in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its position in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 85.3% in the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,521 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter.

VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF stock opened at $26.31 on Thursday. VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF has a 52 week low of $16.18 and a 52 week high of $31.84. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $26.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.50.

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

