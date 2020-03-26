IHT Wealth Management LLC Reduces Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

IHT Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,504 shares of the company’s stock after selling 745 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,759,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IWR. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 11,384.7% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,030,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,419,000 after acquiring an additional 1,021,208 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,609,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $572,923,000 after acquiring an additional 793,883 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 8,539,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,124,000 after purchasing an additional 484,968 shares during the last quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,464,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,080,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,547,000 after purchasing an additional 400,316 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:IWR opened at $41.94 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $53.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.86. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $36.03 and a 1-year high of $62.15.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 26th will be given a dividend of $0.266 per share. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 25th. This is a positive change from iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Recommended Story: Analyst Ratings Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.