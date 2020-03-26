IHT Wealth Management LLC Purchases 402 Shares of Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 5.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,360 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $1,774,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new stake in Amgen during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $12,772,000. Colony Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Amgen by 0.5% in the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 126,840 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $24,545,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the period. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Amgen by 2.8% in the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 25,692 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,008,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Amgen by 8.1% during the third quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 48,596 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $9,404,000 after buying an additional 3,659 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Amgen by 0.5% during the third quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 30,380 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,879,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. 77.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMGN opened at $193.14 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.34 billion, a PE ratio of 15.01, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. Amgen, Inc. has a 1-year low of $166.30 and a 1-year high of $244.99. The business’s 50 day moving average is $211.45 and its 200-day moving average is $218.00.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The medical research company reported $3.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.47 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $6.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.04 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 85.52% and a net margin of 33.57%. Amgen’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.42 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Amgen, Inc. will post 15.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 8th. Investors of record on Monday, May 18th will be paid a $1.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 15th. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%. Amgen’s payout ratio is 43.18%.

AMGN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays began coverage on shares of Amgen in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $235.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Amgen in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Mizuho reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $215.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Bank of America raised shares of Amgen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $245.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and set a $255.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $237.91.

In related news, SVP David Piacquad sold 9,264 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.93, for a total value of $2,130,071.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.72, for a total value of $99,331.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,165,795.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

