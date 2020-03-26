IHT Wealth Management LLC Grows Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 9.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 36,443 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,234 shares during the quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $1,748,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CSCO. State Street Corp raised its position in Cisco Systems by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 187,545,264 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $8,994,671,000 after purchasing an additional 1,132,414 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Cisco Systems by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 36,607,406 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,755,691,000 after purchasing an additional 4,244,954 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its stake in Cisco Systems by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 23,480,734 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,126,137,000 after purchasing an additional 743,907 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Cisco Systems by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 18,623,270 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $893,172,000 after purchasing an additional 245,022 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Cisco Systems by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 17,887,544 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $851,626,000 after purchasing an additional 288,013 shares during the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

In other news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 3,910 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.53, for a total transaction of $181,932.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kelly A. Kramer sold 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.17, for a total transaction of $2,881,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 308,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,690,281.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 78,910 shares of company stock valued at $3,296,482 over the last three months. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of CSCO stock opened at $37.67 on Thursday. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.40 and a 1-year high of $58.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $42.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The company has a market cap of $163.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.23.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 36.40% and a net margin of 21.44%. The firm had revenue of $12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 2nd. This is a positive change from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.82%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.12%.

Several analysts have issued reports on CSCO shares. Standpoint Research raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. BidaskClub raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Nomura decreased their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cisco Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.64.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

Recommended Story: What are economic reports?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.