IHT Wealth Management LLC Cuts Position in BlackRock Ltd. Duration Income Trust (NYSE:BLW)

IHT Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in BlackRock Ltd. Duration Income Trust (NYSE:BLW) by 17.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 113,901 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 24,771 shares during the quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Ltd. Duration Income Trust were worth $1,867,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG increased its stake in BlackRock Ltd. Duration Income Trust by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,546,283 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $25,344,000 after purchasing an additional 112,771 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Ltd. Duration Income Trust by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 540,211 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $8,854,000 after purchasing an additional 34,491 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Ltd. Duration Income Trust by 24.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 432,036 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $7,081,000 after purchasing an additional 83,898 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Ltd. Duration Income Trust by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 289,806 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,750,000 after purchasing an additional 5,895 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Ltd. Duration Income Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,484,000.

Get BlackRock Ltd. Duration Income Trust alerts:

Shares of BLW opened at $11.52 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.63. BlackRock Ltd. Duration Income Trust has a 1-year low of $9.52 and a 1-year high of $16.71.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a $0.098 dividend. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.21%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th.

About BlackRock Ltd. Duration Income Trust

BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income securities of the United States. It invests in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in investment grade corporate bonds, mortgage-related securities, asset-backed securities, US Government and agency securities, and senior, secured floating rate loans.

Recommended Story: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock Ltd. Duration Income Trust (NYSE:BLW).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Ltd. Duration Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Ltd. Duration Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.