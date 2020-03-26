IHT Wealth Management LLC Buys 50 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,823 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $1,878,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Firestone Capital Management purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter valued at about $64,000. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Security National Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LMT stock opened at $319.67 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $81.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.22. Lockheed Martin Co. has a one year low of $266.11 and a one year high of $442.53. The company’s 50-day moving average is $383.58 and its 200 day moving average is $390.90.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The aerospace company reported $5.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.03 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $15.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.28 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 198.95% and a net margin of 10.42%. The company’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.39 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a $2.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $9.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is presently 43.74%.

In other news, EVP John Frank A. St sold 556 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $438.60, for a total transaction of $243,861.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,401 shares in the company, valued at $614,478.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Brian P. Colan sold 1,108 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $434.77, for a total transaction of $481,725.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,793 shares of company stock valued at $17,313,473 in the last quarter. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

LMT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Alembic Global Advisors cut shares of Lockheed Martin from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $489.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $454.00 price target on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Lockheed Martin from $469.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on Lockheed Martin from $440.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $433.88.

Lockheed Martin Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

