IHT Wealth Management LLC Buys 1,263 Shares of Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT)

IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 7.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,386 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,263 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $2,066,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Walmart during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Corbenic Partners LLC bought a new stake in Walmart during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Walmart during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its position in Walmart by 138.9% during the fourth quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 258 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walmart by 197.2% in the 4th quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 315 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. 30.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Walmart stock opened at $109.40 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market cap of $325.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.08, a PEG ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 0.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $115.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $117.44. Walmart Inc has a 1 year low of $96.53 and a 1 year high of $128.08.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The retailer reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $141.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.67 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 18.16% and a net margin of 2.84%. Walmart’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.41 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Walmart Inc will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 11th will be paid a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 10th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.81%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on WMT. Nomura reissued a “buy” rating and set a $131.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research report on Monday. Atlantic Securities began coverage on Walmart in a research report on Thursday. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Walmart to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.07.

In other news, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.91, for a total value of $9,852,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,783,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $322,629,689.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP M. Brett Biggs sold 16,205 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.39, for a total value of $1,853,689.95. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 264,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,249,863.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 321,205 shares of company stock valued at $37,403,190. 51.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

