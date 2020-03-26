IHT Wealth Management LLC Acquires 11,234 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) by 47.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,698 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,234 shares during the quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $2,024,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Essex Savings Bank grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 4,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 26,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,545,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 8,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 3,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF stock opened at $44.19 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $55.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.22. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 52 week low of $38.58 and a 52 week high of $62.09.

