Hyve Group (LON:HYVE) Rating Reiterated by Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Hyve Group (LON:HYVE) in a research note published on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on HYVE. Citigroup reiterated a buy rating on shares of Hyve Group in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Peel Hunt reiterated an add rating and issued a GBX 110 ($1.45) price objective on shares of Hyve Group in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd.

Shares of Hyve Group stock opened at GBX 19.54 ($0.26) on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $159.40 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.85. Hyve Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 19.80 ($0.26) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 110 ($1.45). The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.97. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 67.79.

In other news, insider Andrew Beach purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 98 ($1.29) per share, for a total transaction of £9,800 ($12,891.34).

Hyve Group Plc organizes trade exhibitions and conferences worldwide. The company serves various industrial sectors, such as building and interiors; food, drink, and hospitality; oil, gas, and energy; travel and tourism; transportation and logistics; security and protection; fashion, clothing, and textiles; engineering and industrial; electronic and electrical technology; healthcare and medical; mining; beauty and cosmetics; automotive; construction and machinery; paper, print, and packaging; agriculture; aerospace; books and publishing; business services; chemicals and coatings; cleaning and hygiene; education and careers; furniture; food ingredients and technology; IT and telecoms; jewelry; leisure and work boats; lighting; plastics; real estate; sport and leisure; and woodworking and forestry.

