HyreCar (NASDAQ:HYRE) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.12 EPS

HyreCar (NASDAQ:HYRE) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.12), Fidelity Earnings reports. HyreCar had a negative net margin of 70.49% and a negative return on equity of 101.83%.

HyreCar stock opened at $2.02 on Thursday. HyreCar has a twelve month low of $1.50 and a twelve month high of $7.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.35 and a beta of 1.10.

Get HyreCar alerts:

HYRE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised HyreCar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. ValuEngine raised HyreCar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.50.

HyreCar Inc operates a Web-based car-sharing marketplace in the United States. Its marketplace allows car owners to rent their idle cars to ride-sharing service drivers, such as Uber and Lyft drivers. The company has a strategic partnership with PassTime to deliver dealer-focused vehicle tracking and inventory management solution.

Recommended Story: Special Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for HyreCar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HyreCar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.