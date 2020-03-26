Hurco Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HURC) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.13

Hurco Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HURC) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 13th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.13 per share by the scientific and technical instruments company on Monday, April 13th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 27th. This is a boost from Hurco Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12.

Hurco Companies has raised its dividend payment by an average of 20.1% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 6 years.

Hurco Companies stock opened at $26.91 on Thursday. Hurco Companies has a 12-month low of $20.39 and a 12-month high of $41.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $179.74 million, a PE ratio of 18.22 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.83.

Hurco Companies (NASDAQ:HURC) last released its earnings results on Friday, March 6th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Hurco Companies had a return on equity of 4.19% and a net margin of 4.27%. The firm had revenue of $43.66 million for the quarter.

HURC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet downgraded Hurco Companies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Hurco Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 29th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Hurco Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 1st.

About Hurco Companies

Hurco Companies, Inc, an industrial technology company, designs, manufactures, and sells computerized machine tools to companies in the metal cutting industry worldwide. The company offers general purpose computerized machine tools, such as vertical machining centers and turning centers. It also provides computer numerical control (CNC) machine tools; machine tools with computer control systems; and industry standard CNC controls, including Fanuc, Siemens, Mitsubishi, or Heidenhain.

