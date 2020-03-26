Hormel Foods Corp (NYSE:HRL) EVP Sells $2,265,361.26 in Stock

Hormel Foods Corp (NYSE:HRL) EVP Thomas R. Day sold 46,213 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.02, for a total value of $2,265,361.26. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 79,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,873,070.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

HRL opened at $41.94 on Thursday. Hormel Foods Corp has a 1-year low of $37.00 and a 1-year high of $51.53. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of $22.75 billion, a PE ratio of 23.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.12.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.01). Hormel Foods had a net margin of 10.30% and a return on equity of 15.90%. The business had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Hormel Foods Corp will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, April 13th will be paid a $0.2325 dividend. This represents a $0.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 9th. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.45%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Hormel Foods in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC bought a new stake in Hormel Foods in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Hormel Foods by 39.2% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the period. Enterprise Financial Services Corp raised its stake in Hormel Foods by 53.6% in the 4th quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 1,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares during the period. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Hormel Foods in the 4th quarter valued at $87,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HRL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hormel Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. ValuEngine cut Hormel Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Cfra upgraded Hormel Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Stephens reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price objective (up previously from $37.00) on shares of Hormel Foods in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.44.

Hormel Foods Company Profile

Hormel Foods Corporation produces and markets various meat and food products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other. It offers various perishable meat products, including fresh meats, frozen items, refrigerated meal solutions, sausages, hams, guacamoles, and bacons; and shelf-stable products, such as canned luncheon meats, peanut butters, chilies, shelf-stable microwaveable meals, hashes, stews, meat spreads, flour and corn tortillas, salsas, tortilla chips, and other products.

