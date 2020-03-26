Hormel Foods Corp (NYSE:HRL) EVP Sells $2,265,361.26 in Stock

Hormel Foods Corp (NYSE:HRL) EVP Thomas R. Day sold 46,213 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.02, for a total value of $2,265,361.26. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 79,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,873,070.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
HRL opened at $41.94 on Thursday. Hormel Foods Corp has a 1-year low of $37.00 and a 1-year high of $51.53. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of $22.75 billion, a PE ratio of 23.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.12.
Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.01). Hormel Foods had a net margin of 10.30% and a return on equity of 15.90%. The business had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Hormel Foods Corp will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Hormel Foods in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC bought a new stake in Hormel Foods in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Hormel Foods by 39.2% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the period. Enterprise Financial Services Corp raised its stake in Hormel Foods by 53.6% in the 4th quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 1,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares during the period. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Hormel Foods in the 4th quarter valued at $87,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.09% of the company’s stock.
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HRL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hormel Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. ValuEngine cut Hormel Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Cfra upgraded Hormel Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Stephens reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price objective (up previously from $37.00) on shares of Hormel Foods in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.44.
Hormel Foods Company Profile
Hormel Foods Corporation produces and markets various meat and food products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other. It offers various perishable meat products, including fresh meats, frozen items, refrigerated meal solutions, sausages, hams, guacamoles, and bacons; and shelf-stable products, such as canned luncheon meats, peanut butters, chilies, shelf-stable microwaveable meals, hashes, stews, meat spreads, flour and corn tortillas, salsas, tortilla chips, and other products.
