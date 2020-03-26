HollyFrontier Corp (NYSE:HFC) Shares Acquired by Marshall Wace LLP

Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in shares of HollyFrontier Corp (NYSE:HFC) by 55.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,158 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,736 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in HollyFrontier were worth $2,949,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp increased its stake in HollyFrontier by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,428,992 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $478,144,000 after purchasing an additional 339,518 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in HollyFrontier by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,336,730 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $169,206,000 after purchasing an additional 144,189 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of HollyFrontier by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,468,083 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $125,156,000 after acquiring an additional 408,523 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of HollyFrontier by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,266,873 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $64,244,000 after acquiring an additional 104,944 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of HollyFrontier by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,155,785 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $58,611,000 after acquiring an additional 93,973 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HFC opened at $21.56 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $33.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.86. HollyFrontier Corp has a 1 year low of $18.48 and a 1 year high of $58.88. The company has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a PE ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.96.

HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The oil and gas company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.02). HollyFrontier had a return on equity of 12.55% and a net margin of 4.42%. The firm had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.61 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.25 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that HollyFrontier Corp will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 5th. Investors of record on Monday, February 24th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.49%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 21st. HollyFrontier’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.57%.

Several analysts have recently commented on HFC shares. ValuEngine raised shares of HollyFrontier from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. TheStreet downgraded shares of HollyFrontier from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of HollyFrontier from $54.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of HollyFrontier from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, February 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of HollyFrontier from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.87.

In other news, CFO Richard Lawrence Voliva III purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $21.54 per share, with a total value of $215,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 76,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,645,979.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

HollyFrontier Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refiner in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Lubricants and Specialty Products, and HEP. It primarily produces high-value light products, such as gasoline, diesel and jet fuel, and specialty lubricant products, as well as specialty and modified asphalt.

