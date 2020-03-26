Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP) Upgraded at Jefferies Financial Group

Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP) was upgraded by equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The firm currently has a $17.00 target price on the pipeline company’s stock, down from their previous target price of $23.00. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 52.74% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on HEP. Zacks Investment Research lowered Holly Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Wells Fargo & Co raised Holly Energy Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. UBS Group cut their target price on Holly Energy Partners from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Holly Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.98.

NYSE:HEP opened at $11.13 on Thursday. Holly Energy Partners has a 1-year low of $6.57 and a 1-year high of $30.61. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 0.80.

Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.02). Holly Energy Partners had a net margin of 42.21% and a return on equity of 40.42%. The company had revenue of $131.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.44 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Holly Energy Partners will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Holly Energy Partners news, VP Kenneth Norwood purchased 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.22 per share, for a total transaction of $25,270.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president now directly owns 43,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $314,012.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Holly Energy Partners in the fourth quarter worth about $1,142,000. Tiedemann Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Holly Energy Partners by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 585,153 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $12,961,000 after buying an additional 49,177 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in shares of Holly Energy Partners by 86.1% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 366,337 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $8,114,000 after buying an additional 169,482 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Holly Energy Partners by 255.3% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 73,864 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,867,000 after buying an additional 53,073 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookfield Public Securities Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Holly Energy Partners by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. Brookfield Public Securities Group LLC now owns 1,346,524 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $29,826,000 after buying an additional 209,049 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.85% of the company’s stock.

About Holly Energy Partners

Holly Energy Partners, L.P. owns and operates petroleum product and crude pipelines, storage tanks, distribution terminals, loading rack facilities, and refinery processing units that support the refining and marketing operations of HollyFrontier Corporation in West Texas, New Mexico, Utah, Nevada, Oklahoma, Wyoming, Kansas, Arizona, Idaho, and Washington.

