Hilltop Holdings Inc. Trims Stake in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Hilltop Holdings Inc. lessened its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) by 22.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,433 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,258 shares during the period. Hilltop Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $256,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 1,551.2% during the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 677 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares during the period. Barnett & Company Inc. increased its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 1,126.3% in the 4th quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares during the last quarter. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Novo Nordisk A/S alerts:

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. UBS Group upgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Bank of America upgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Barclays raised Novo Nordisk A/S from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Guggenheim cut Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $181.85.

Shares of NVO opened at $53.02 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $119.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.55, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.60. Novo Nordisk A/S has a fifty-two week low of $46.47 and a fifty-two week high of $64.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $59.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.77.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55. The business had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.83 billion. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 31.95% and a return on equity of 73.70%. Research analysts forecast that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Monday, March 30th will be issued a $0.7874 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 27th. This is a positive change from Novo Nordisk A/S’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.32. This represents a yield of 1.4%. Novo Nordisk A/S’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.02%.

About Novo Nordisk A/S

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes Care and Obesity, and Biopharmaceuticals. The Diabetes Care and Obesity segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral anti-diabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

Recommended Story: What is a growth and income fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO).

Receive News & Ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.