Hilltop Holdings Inc. Trims Holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Hilltop Holdings Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 9.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,769 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,461 shares during the period. Hilltop Holdings Inc.’s holdings in General Electric were worth $154,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GE. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC boosted its holdings in General Electric by 4,444.0% in the fourth quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 113,600 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,268,000 after acquiring an additional 111,100 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in General Electric by 72.9% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 289,726 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,459,000 after purchasing an additional 122,186 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in General Electric by 94.5% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 1,696,011 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $18,927,000 after purchasing an additional 823,923 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Electric in the 4th quarter worth about $457,000. Finally, Scopus Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of General Electric in the 4th quarter worth about $13,291,000. 62.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GE stock opened at $7.56 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.19, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.50. General Electric has a 52-week low of $5.90 and a 52-week high of $13.26.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The conglomerate reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 14.12% and a negative net margin of 4.71%. The business had revenue of $26.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that General Electric will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 9th will be given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 6th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.15%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on GE shares. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of General Electric from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of General Electric from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of General Electric in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.35.

About General Electric

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Oil & Gas, Healthcare, Transportation, Lighting, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and high voltage equipment; and power generation services.

