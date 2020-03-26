Hilltop Holdings Inc. Takes Position in ServiceNow Inc (NYSE:NOW)

Hilltop Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of ServiceNow Inc (NYSE:NOW) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 711 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NOW. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new position in ServiceNow during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Sun Life Financial INC purchased a new position in ServiceNow during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. lifted its position in ServiceNow by 668.8% during the fourth quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 123 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in ServiceNow in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on NOW. Deutsche Bank downgraded shares of ServiceNow from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $300.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $345.00 to $384.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of ServiceNow from to in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “positive” rating and set a $370.00 price target on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $285.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $353.81.

In related news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 26,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.56, for a total transaction of $7,112,560.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $331,828.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 22,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.56, for a total value of $6,678,320.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,213 shares in the company, valued at $368,218.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 118,104 shares of company stock worth $37,908,647. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NOW stock opened at $264.67 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of $51.63 billion, a PE ratio of 83.49, a P/E/G ratio of 9.72 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $319.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $285.28. ServiceNow Inc has a 52 week low of $213.99 and a 52 week high of $362.95.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The information technology services provider reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.09. ServiceNow had a net margin of 18.11% and a return on equity of 7.60%. The firm had revenue of $951.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $940.14 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 33.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that ServiceNow Inc will post 0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that define, structure, manage, and automate services for enterprises worldwide. The company offers information technology (IT) service management applications, as well as digital workflow products for customer service, human resources, security operations, integrated risk management, and other enterprise departments.

