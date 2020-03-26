Hilltop Holdings Inc. Takes Position in Regions Financial Corp (NYSE:RF)

Hilltop Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Regions Financial Corp (NYSE:RF) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 12,638 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of RF. EJF Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Regions Financial in the 4th quarter worth $43,758,000. Hexavest Inc. bought a new position in shares of Regions Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,768,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 5,495,558 shares of the bank’s stock worth $94,304,000 after purchasing an additional 626,014 shares during the period. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Regions Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,404,000. Finally, Highstreet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Regions Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $9,326,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.64% of the company’s stock.

RF has been the subject of a number of research reports. Nomura reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Regions Financial in a report on Monday, January 20th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Regions Financial in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Regions Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. ValuEngine lowered Regions Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Raymond James lowered Regions Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.92.

Shares of RF stock opened at $8.73 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Regions Financial Corp has a one year low of $6.94 and a one year high of $17.54. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.60. The company has a market capitalization of $8.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.78, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.50.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The bank reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.01. Regions Financial had a net margin of 23.42% and a return on equity of 10.77%. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. Regions Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Regions Financial Corp will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be issued a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.00%.

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing services; corresponding deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

