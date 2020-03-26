Hilltop Holdings Inc. Takes $184,000 Position in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Corp. (NYSE:TYG)

Hilltop Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Corp. (NYSE:TYG) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 10,279 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $184,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TYG. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure in the 4th quarter worth about $528,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Tortoise Energy Infrastructure by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 384,711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,898,000 after purchasing an additional 18,610 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Tortoise Energy Infrastructure by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 886 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tortoise Energy Infrastructure by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 110,410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,980,000 after purchasing an additional 12,112 shares during the period. Finally, Rivernorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tortoise Energy Infrastructure in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,527,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TYG stock opened at $2.88 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.91. Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Corp. has a 1 year low of $1.15 and a 1 year high of $24.29.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st were given a dividend of $0.395 per share. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 54.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 20th.

Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Company Profile

Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Corporation is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors LLC The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating in the energy infrastructure sector, with an emphasis on those companies that are engaged in transporting, processing, storing, distributing or marketing natural gas, natural gas liquids (primarily propane), coal, crude oil or refined petroleum products, or exploring, developing, managing or producing such commodities.

